Elkmont man in custody for Tennessee domestic violence incident

William Blake Michael, 34, of Elkmont
William Blake Michael, 34, of Elkmont(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Elkmont man has been arrested in Limestone County on charges related to a domestic violence incident in Tennessee.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by Lawrence County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s deputies to locate attempted murder suspect 34-year-old William Blake Michael, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael was located in the Salem Community after resisting arrest and later was taken into custody on June 30.

He was booked in the Limestone County Detention Facility, awaiting extradition back to Tennessee. Warrants for Michael will be obtained in Limestone County at a later date.

