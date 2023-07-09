Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Decatur leaders considering ordinance to ban front yard parking

Ban would limit people parking on front lawns.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Decatur are proposing a ban related to people parking vehicles in front yards.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, the proposed ordinance would limit the amount of time a vehicle is in front of a house, whether it’s a personal vehicle, moving truck, RV or a delivery vehicle.

Decatur City Planner, Lee Terry along with the Planning Commission seek to update the current ordinance on front yard parking that has not been updated since 1987.

The main goal would be for people to park in their driveways and not on their front lawns. However, people with corner lots would not be allowed to park on the side of their yard along with front yard.

The ordinance still needs to pass through the planning commission to sign off on all the updates before it goes to the city council for votes.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges
Missing person generic
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Kitchen Cops: flies, roaches & dripping raw fish found at Huntsville restaurant
Near drowning graphic
Man pulled from Flint River after near-drowning
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning

Latest News

Alabama Securities Commission warns people about "Pig Butchering Scam"
Alabama Securities Commission warns people about the rise in ‘Pig Butchering Scam’
Huntsville PD is seeking to put an end to speeding on the roads.
Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning
Missing person generic
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
New Market Community Day
Fire Dept. hosts New Market Community Day