Decatur leaders considering ordinance to ban front yard parking

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Decatur are proposing a ban related to people parking vehicles in front yards.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, the proposed ordinance would limit the amount of time a vehicle is in front of a house, whether it’s a personal vehicle, moving truck, RV or a delivery vehicle.

Decatur City Planner, Lee Terry along with the Planning Commission seek to update the current ordinance on front yard parking that has not been updated since 1987.

The main goal would be for people to park in their driveways and not on their front lawns. However, people with corner lots would not be allowed to park on the side of their yard along with front yard.

The ordinance still needs to pass through the planning commission to sign off on all the updates before it goes to the city council for votes.

