Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rain/gusty wind threat.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, some sun to start the day, increasing clouds by noon. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rain & gusty winds possible. Temps near 90 and humid. Tonight, evening storms. Around 70. Sunday, some morning sun with afternoon storms firing up once again. Another round of heavy rain, gusty winds and Sunday’s storm could produce large hail as well. Temps in the mid to upper 80s and humid. Storms continue Sunday night through about midnight. Low temps around 70.

Stay weather alert for the thunderstorm threat for both days this weekend.

Monday and Tuesday, mainly sunny. Just a slight chance of a storm on Monday. High temps in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday through Friday, daily thunderstorm chances. High temps near 90.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.