Richmond soccer team looking to help player paralyzed from car accident

A Richmond soccer team is looking to help its team captain, who became paralyzed earlier this summer after a car accident.
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond soccer team is looking to help its team captain, who became paralyzed earlier this summer after a car accident.

“He has an infectious positivity about him, and that’s why he was our leader and our captain,” Justin Grove, with Grove United, said.

Richmond-based Grove United has been taking the field this summer without their captain, Santiago Naliato, after he was involved in a car accident at the start of the season in June.

“It was a devastating car accident and has severe back injuries, neck injuries, that have left him paralyzed from the neck down,” Grove said.

The star player from Brazil was door-dashing with his teammates when they were t-boned by a truck at an intersection in south Richmond.

“As soon as the accident happened, his family came over, so mom, dad, brother and uncle came over and have been with him ever since, helping him through the recovery process,” Grove said.

Now Santi’s team is trying to help his family through a gofundme but also through what they call their Santi Strong fundraiser.

At their last home game at City Stadium, the team sold Santi’s jersey to raise money for his medical transport back to Brazil.

They’re also trying to show support for Santi during this difficult time.

“We brought all the fans together in the middle of the stands with the team and took a santi strong picture,” Grove said.

Santi’s family says it’s going to be a long road to recovery, but the goal is to get him walking again.

His teammates say as the season comes to an end, the only thing they are playing for now is their captain.

“Even though it has been extremely challenging for the players and a challenging situation, it’s united us to be able to play for him and play with him,” Grove said.

Grove United will hold another jersey fundraiser at its last home game at City Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

