New Tuscumbia ordinance allows people to stroll downtown with alcoholic beverages

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -Tuscumbia City Council recently passed an ordinance to make downtown the entertainment district which means new rules.

It is now legal to carry around alcoholic beverages in the entertainment district but only if it is in a designated cup and has the businesses’ logo on it. It covers most of downtown Tuscumbia and allows people to walk around drinking alcohol on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

City Councilwoman Jennifer Bennetch says the new district should bring more people to Tuscumbia and boost business in the area. Even if the district does not draw a lot of people in from out of town, she says she knows the people of Tuscumbia will enjoy the district.

“The best part of Tuscumbia to me honestly is the people,” Bennetch said. “I live in the heart of downtown Tuscumbia. I work in the heart of downtown Tuscumbia. I get to interact with so many people. They’ll stop to talk to you. They’ll help you out. It’s a real sense of community.”

Second Saturdays will now be held in downtown Tuscumbia on Sixth Street and Main Street. The first celebration will be held on July 8 at 3 p.m. If it is raining, the celebration will be moved to the Round House.

Bennetch said she is hoping this ordinance will bring more people to visit Tuscumbia.

