Man pulled from Flint River after near-drowning

Near drowning graphic
Near drowning graphic(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been taken to the hospital following a near-drowning incident in the Flint River on July 8.

The incident occurred near Bob Hunt Road in Brownsboro on Saturday afternoon.

Madison County Rescue Squad assisted on the scene and the man currently is at Huntsville Hospital for treatment, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI).

There is no other information available at this time.

