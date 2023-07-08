Just give her a call: Quad-City “Nana”continues her own rideshare business

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -58-year-old Debra Easterly has garnered a nickname from the people of the Shoals after starting her own rideshare business.

Easterly says she used to work for a rideshare company, but felt it was safer for her and her clients if she went out and started her own business. She calls it “Nana’s Shuttle Service.”

She said students at the University of North Alabama started calling her “Nana” after she became well-known for giving rides home from bars. She said every person she picks up feels like a new grandchild adopted into her family.

Nana keeps unusual hours to make sure anyone enjoying a drink in downtown Florence has a safe ride home. She explained she’ll go just about anywhere at any time to help someone get home safely.

“You know, all you’re doing is pulling up, pick up somebody,” Easterly said. “That’s it. So when I know most of them anyway, doesn’t bother me.”

Easterly said she took a soon-to-be mother to the hospital just last week and afterward decided she would go a step further.

“She had nobody and the, the entire time she was up there,” Easterly said. “She had no visitors, no friends, nothing. And I’m picking her up, and when she was ready to bring the baby home, I took her and I gave her a free ride.”

Easterly said she wants everyone to feel safe and to know that she will be on her way as soon as she can. She even takes people to their chemo appointments and gives them a discounted ride.

“I’m gonna be there,” Easterly promised. “You know, they don’t have to worry about that.”

