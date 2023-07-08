Huntsville PD, local agencies issued more than 130 speeding tickets Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department and other local agencies are trying to put a stop to speeding.

A total of 135 tickets were issued to people speeding on the morning of July 8, per HPD’s Facebook page. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Madison County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with HPD for the ‘Summer Slow Down’ campaign highlighting the importance of slowing down and promoting safe driving habits.

Officers, deputies and troopers enforced traffic detail along Chapman Mountain, I-565 and Research Park Boulevard, taking a crack at the speedy drivers in Huntsville.

HPD says that one driver was clocked driving at a speed of 105 mph on I-565.

Along with the 135 tickets issued, there also was a total of 38 warnings, a felony arrest and a warrant arrest.

Huntsville PD wants to ensure people are being safe on the roads. Next time you get behind the wheel, be cautious in your driving habits, or you will get a ticket.

