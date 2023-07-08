Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog

Missing person generic
Missing person generic(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man has not been located following a boating incident at Lake Guntersville on Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The search is currently underway for 65-year-old, Jeffrey S. Abston. ALEA officials say he exited a pontoon boat to help retrieve a dog in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson Co., but never resurfaced.

A spokesperson for ALEA says they are currently working with multiple local agencies in the search and recovery effort.

He was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on July 7.

This remains a developing story and WAFF will provide updates as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: flies, roaches & dripping raw fish found at Huntsville restaurant
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.
(pictured from L-R) Robert Thompson, Markell Collins, Jeremiah Ford
3 Selma men face rape, sodomy charges in Madison
Kaleeb Jones, 22
22-year-old held on $500,000 bond for multiple drug charges
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

WAFF
Just give her a call: Quad-City ‘Nana’ continues her own rideshare business
Dima Novikov, 29
Jackson Co. inmate transferred to Madison Co. after threatening corrections officers with a shank
Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges
Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rain/gusty wind threat.