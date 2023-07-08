Albertville man charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a man

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was booked into the Marshall County Jail after allegedly stabbing someone in Albertville on Thursday.

Per WAFF 48′s Newspaper partner, The Advertiser-Gleam, Albertville Police Department officers responded to a call on Huntsville Road concerning a man suffering from stab wounds.

Officers and deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Terrel Road near the Martling Community where the stabbing happened.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to The Advertiser-Gleam.

On Friday, 26-year-old William Leopold was arrested and charged with Assault - 1st Degree. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

