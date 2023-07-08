2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges

Deals
Two arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people in Decatur are now in custody following a traffic stop on July 7.

According to Decatur Police Department, driver Jeremy Durand Jones, 33 and the vehicle passenger, Kayla Lashea Tallent, 33, both of Decatur were pulled over by DPD for traffic infractions and arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Upon search of Jones’ vehicle, DPD uncovered “a trafficking quantity of synthetic cannabinoid “spice”, distribution quantity of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine, a clear crystal substance that was presented as imitation methamphetamine,” as well as prescription medication, other drug paraphernalia and an AR style rifle.

Jones has been charged with the following:

  • trafficking in dangerous drugs
  • possession of marijuana
  • unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of imitation controlled substance
  • illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

He has been transported to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $200,000 for the trafficking charge per a Circuit Court Judge, as well as a $4,400 secure bond for the remaining charges.

Tallent has been charged with the following:

  • trafficking in dangerous drugs
  • possession of marijuana
  • unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of imitation controlled substance
  • illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

She has been transported to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $200,000 for the trafficking charge per a Circuit Court Judge, as well as a $4,400 secure bond for the remaining charges.

