2 arrested in Decatur on drug trafficking charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people in Decatur are now in custody following a traffic stop on July 7.

According to Decatur Police Department, driver Jeremy Durand Jones, 33 and the vehicle passenger, Kayla Lashea Tallent, 33, both of Decatur were pulled over by DPD for traffic infractions and arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Upon search of Jones’ vehicle, DPD uncovered “a trafficking quantity of synthetic cannabinoid “spice”, distribution quantity of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine, a clear crystal substance that was presented as imitation methamphetamine,” as well as prescription medication, other drug paraphernalia and an AR style rifle.

Jones has been charged with the following:

trafficking in dangerous drugs

possession of marijuana

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

illegal possession of prescription drugs

possession of imitation controlled substance

illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

He has been transported to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $200,000 for the trafficking charge per a Circuit Court Judge, as well as a $4,400 secure bond for the remaining charges.

Tallent has been charged with the following:

trafficking in dangerous drugs

possession of marijuana

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

illegal possession of prescription drugs

possession of imitation controlled substance

illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

She has been transported to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $200,000 for the trafficking charge per a Circuit Court Judge, as well as a $4,400 secure bond for the remaining charges.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.