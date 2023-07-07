What’s poppin’ with Zion Gourmet Popcorn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy popcorn!

If you are looking for a new popcorn flavor for your next movie night check out Zion Gourmet Popcorn in Madison, Alabama. The Zion Gourmet Popcorn crew joined Tennessee Valley Living to share some exciting news about new popcorn flavors and where you can find them!

Zion Gourmet Popcorn (Zion Gourmet Popcorn)

They sell a variety of popcorn including both sweet and savory options that is sure to impress anyone! Zion Gourmet Popcorn also just added some new spicy flavors to their popcorn lineup. Although they might be well known for their popcorn, they also sell a variety of sweet treats. They sell fudge, candy apples and even sugar free sweets at their store!

Zion Gourmet Popcorn Butter Flavored (Zion Gourmet Popcorn)

If you haven’t already go and check out their website or store in Madison to grab a snack like no other!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.