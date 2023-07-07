Deals
What’s poppin’ with Zion Gourmet Popcorn

Local popcorn store unveils new flavors
Zion Gourmet Popcorn joins TVL.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy popcorn!

If you are looking for a new popcorn flavor for your next movie night check out Zion Gourmet Popcorn in Madison, Alabama. The Zion Gourmet Popcorn crew joined Tennessee Valley Living to share some exciting news about new popcorn flavors and where you can find them!

They sell a variety of popcorn including both sweet and savory options that is sure to impress anyone! Zion Gourmet Popcorn also just added some new spicy flavors to their popcorn lineup. Although they might be well known for their popcorn, they also sell a variety of sweet treats. They sell fudge, candy apples and even sugar free sweets at their store!

If you haven’t already go and check out their website or store in Madison to grab a snack like no other!

