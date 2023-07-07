Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

“Tre” Day community events set for Saturday

North Alabama native gives back to community July 8th
Chester Rogers prepares for Community event
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Giving back or paying it forward is what truly matters for Huntsville native and Lee High School alum Chester Rogers. Rogers will host his Tre Day event at Lee High School Saturday July 9th. The event will feature a Field Day for kids and community members along with a celebrity flag football game featuring NFL stars Julio Jones.

“I’m super excited,” Rogers said. “This is something that’s been brewing for the last three, four years. And everything is finally coming together organically. The Life Family Worship Center and Pastor Leon and Coach Irv (McGuire) at Lee. We all came together and put our efforts and making it happen and I’m excited. And it’s just special, right in the heart of the city, and it’s just bringing back all my friends and family, it’s the perfect place to do it.”

Rogers Foundation will help community members around North Alabama in need for years to come.

“I just want everybody to come out and have a good time, this is an event that I pray and I hope has a lasting impact on everybody’s lives and generations and generations after me,” Rogers added. “We’re starting on Saturday but we have different things that will come from this, and I want to see people come out and have a good time.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Hill was arrested July 4 following a traffic stop by HPD.
Woman arrested for assaulting Huntsville police officer
Woman arrested after newborn tests positive for meth.
Decatur woman arrested after giving birth, infant tests positive for meth
William Chapin II, 62
Man with stage 4 cancer found safe after being missing for two days

Latest News

Auburn Athletics announces public season ticket sellout
Tigers sell out public season tickets
Trash Pandas players celebrate 3-2 win July 5, 2023 at Toyota Field
Trash Pandas walk off win in 9th
Huntsville City FC 17-year-old Adem Sipic will play in the MLS Next Pro All-Star game July 19.
Huntsville City FC’s Sipic heads to All-Star game
Former Hazel Green player and current NBA star Kira Lewis Jr. hosted third 'We Aim Higher' camp.
Former Hazel Green, current NBA standout Kira Lewis Jr. hosts third annual ‘We Aim Higher’ camp