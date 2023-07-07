“Tre” Day community events set for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Giving back or paying it forward is what truly matters for Huntsville native and Lee High School alum Chester Rogers. Rogers will host his Tre Day event at Lee High School Saturday July 9th. The event will feature a Field Day for kids and community members along with a celebrity flag football game featuring NFL stars Julio Jones.

“I’m super excited,” Rogers said. “This is something that’s been brewing for the last three, four years. And everything is finally coming together organically. The Life Family Worship Center and Pastor Leon and Coach Irv (McGuire) at Lee. We all came together and put our efforts and making it happen and I’m excited. And it’s just special, right in the heart of the city, and it’s just bringing back all my friends and family, it’s the perfect place to do it.”

Rogers Foundation will help community members around North Alabama in need for years to come.

“I just want everybody to come out and have a good time, this is an event that I pray and I hope has a lasting impact on everybody’s lives and generations and generations after me,” Rogers added. “We’re starting on Saturday but we have different things that will come from this, and I want to see people come out and have a good time.”

