Pensacola school teacher and Mobile native flies with Blue Angels

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Mobile native got the chance to fly with the Blues.

Dr. Kimberly Thomas, principal of C.A. Weis Elementary School in Pensacola, took off with the Blue Angels Thursday morning.

Thomas said she was chosen for the flight thanks to her work as principal.

She spent about 45 minutes doing some of the same moves that the Blue Angels will do themselves during this weekend’s air show. And she said she hopes to use this experience to inspire her students.

“It was amazing,” Thomas said. “It was an experience of a lifetime. I really can’t put it into words. I really want our boys and girls to know they can be and do anything they put their minds to. That’s my goal is to make sure students understand that with hard work, dedication, staying focused, the sky’s the limit.”

Thomas said she even got to fly above Mobile Bay, which was only a 15 minute trip from NAS Pensacola.

Dr. Kimberly Thomas talk about her experience riding high with the Blue Angels. (FOX10 News)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.