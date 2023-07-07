Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.

The northbound lanes have been completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Meridianville, per Don Webster with HEMSI.

Webster says the accident happened on Hwy. 231 and Steger Road at around 9 p.m.

Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers are on the scene investigating the accident.

The northbound lanes have been completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Hill was arrested July 4 following a traffic stop by HPD.
Woman arrested for assaulting Huntsville police officer
Woman arrested after newborn tests positive for meth.
Decatur woman arrested after giving birth, infant tests positive for meth
William Chapin II, 62
Man with stage 4 cancer found safe after being missing for two days

Latest News

Petersburg, Tenn. residents push for 24/7 police department
Petersburg, Tenn. town officials push for 24/7 police department
Petersburg, Tenn. residents push for 24/7 police department
Petersburg, Tenn. residents push for 24/7 police department
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission puts licenses on hold amid pending lawsuits
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.