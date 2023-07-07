Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Meridianville, per Don Webster with HEMSI.

Webster says the accident happened on Hwy. 231 and Steger Road at around 9 p.m.

Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers are on the scene investigating the accident.

The northbound lanes have been completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

