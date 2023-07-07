New community recovery center run by those who beat addiction opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new place to go in Madison County for those struggling with addiction. People can get the help they need from others who have walked in their shoes, as the staff members are all in Recovery, certified by the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

The road to recovery starts at R.O.S.S. Madison County in Huntsville, at the grand opening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 7th.

R.O.S.S. stands for Recovery Organization of Support Specialists.

Because they’ve walked in the shoes of those dealing with substance use issues, staff members use their own lived experiences to show people there’s a way out. They’ll stay with someone every step of the way; before, during and after treatment, and it’s all free. No money or insurance required.

One of the founding members, Mark Litvine explains why the center is needed in Madison County, and what those struggling with addiction need the most. “Right now we’re seeing a lot of opioids and the fentanyl, xylazine, some very scary stuff,” Litvine said. “They don’t need judgment. They don’t need discrimination. They don’t need coercion. They just need to be met where they are with love and understanding. Addiction’s a disease, not a moral failing.”

Litvine explains it will have support groups, a computer lab and a room for kids for DHR visits.

People will be able to visit the center seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. to set up an appointment for a treatment evaluation.

R.O.S.S. has several locations in Alabama. Litvine, one of the founding members, explains the Birmingham location served over 26,000 people last year. He says more than 100 people work for the organization and the nonprofit was recognized by President Biden in 2021 with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Huntsville location can be found at 8211 Stephanie Drive in Huntsville.

