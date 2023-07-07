Kitchen Cops find flies, roaches and raw fish dripping on vegetables

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops scores and inspection reports are in, and there are a few big name establishments in Madison County with middling scores. Phil Sandoval’s on University Drive gets an 87 for issues with the dishwasher and Boarhog’s on Highway 72 also gets and 87 due to dirty soda nozzles and ice machines.

But the big problems this week were at Aki Japanese, in the old Burlington shopping center on University Drive in Huntsville. It got a very low 68 score after inspectors found flies and roaches in the building, thawing raw fish leaking onto vegetables in the cooler, items blocking a sink and multiple food temperature issues. When inspectors came back for a follow-up two days later, the managers and staff fixed these issues and rearranged the cooler to prevent future leaking. However, the low score will stand until the next inspection.

The Hibachi Express on University Drive and Jordan Lane gets an 83. The inspectors say there were roaches in the kitchen, several broken fryer baskets and steak and shrimp at the wrong temperature.

The Burger King on Jordan Lane scores an 84 this week due to missing paper towels at a handsink and degreaser stored in a prep area above dishes.

Lauderdale County

No significant issues to report in Lauderdale County.

Limestone County

No significant issues in Limestone County.

Morgan County

The Spring Avenue Food Mart on Spring Avenue in Decatur scores an 81 this week due to mold in the drink nozzles, rust on the icemaker shield, a missing food thermometer and missing soap, toilet paper and towels in a restroom.

The Mapco on Point Mallard Parkway in Priceville gets an 84. Inspectors say there were numerous flies in the building and cheese, chicken and yogurt at the wrong temperature.

