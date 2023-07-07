Deals
Jackson Co. inmate transferred to Madison Co. Jail following altercation with corrections officers

Dima Novikov, 29
Dima Novikov, 29
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was indicted for killing a man in Skyline has been moved from the Jackson County Jail to the Madison County Jail following an altercation with corrections officers.

Dima Novikov, 29 was arrested on May 28 for the murder of 61-year-old Terry Warren. The shooting happened on May 26 but Novikov went on a five-day run before being found in Chatsworth, GA.

Suspect in Skyline shooting arrested in Chatsworth, GA

On June 15, Novikov was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury on a murder charge and has been held in the Jackson County Jail without bond since then.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen, on Thursday Novikov made a shank out of a toothbrush and threatened corrections officers. Because of this, it was decided that Novikov would be transferred to another facility. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office agreed to take him to the Madison County Jail.

Novikov was re-booked and now faces an additional charge of promoting prison contraband.

