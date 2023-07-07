Deals
Isolated storms through early evening. A higher chance for storms this weekend.

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, isolated storms, mainly West of I-65. Slow moving with heavy rain, a concern for flooding. Temps in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Around 70. Saturday and Sunday, high humidity with afternoon storms likely both days. Temps near 90. The higher chance for stronger storms will be Sunday. but storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, large hail and dangerous lighting both days.

Stay weather alert both days during the afternoon and early evenings.

Early next week, a nice drop in rainfall chances. Just a slight chance for a storm or two Monday and Tuesday look to be dry and sunny. Temps early next week reach the upper 80s.

