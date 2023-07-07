Deals
Hitchhiker stole car, drove it in police chase, man says

A good Samaritan said his family took pity on a hitchhiker and was repaid by having their car stolen. (Source: KBAK/KBFX-CD/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KBAX staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAX) - A homeless hitchhiker in Los Angeles is accused of stealing a man’s car after being offered a ride.

Police said he then led troopers on a highway chase across two counties, which was caught on video on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report in Bakersfield from the victim whose Toyota Camry was stolen from his driveway. But this wasn’t a typical theft.

The incident started because of a good deed, a man said.

The good Samaritan wished to remain anonymous but said this all began on the Fourth of July in Fresno.

His mother and niece were driving when they saw the man visibly upset on the side of the road.

They asked him if he was OK, and he explained he was trying to go back to his land near Big Bear.

Since the duo were also heading southbound, they offered him a ride to get him closer to his destination.

When the group arrived back to Bakersfield, that’s when the good Samaritan met the hitchhiker.

He said he could tell he wasn’t a bad person and just needed help.

He and his family gave him food, clothes and money, and he took the man to a gym to shower.

They even took him to a Fourth of July fireworks event that evening.

Because the house belonged to the good Samaritan’s aunt, they let him sleep in the car overnight.

The following day, they bought him a train ticket to Los Angeles, but then the good Samaritan changed his mind and decided he was going to drive him there instead.

The hitchhiker was in the car when the good Samaritan went back into the home to tell his family goodbye. In those few minutes, that’s when the man allegedly took the car, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended after a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, was used on the freeway, leading to the man’s arrest.

The good Samaritan said the car damage is already over $8,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

