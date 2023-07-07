Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Gag order granted in trial for the alleged murderer of missing DeKalb County woman

Loretta Carr.
Loretta Carr.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County Judge granted a gag order in the case of a woman accused of pushing another woman off a cliff to her death.

The judge ruled that attorneys, investigators and family members connected to the Loretta Carr murder case cannot talk to the media.

Carr is one of two women who were arrested and charged with the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell, who had been missing since 2021.

Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman

Carr’s attorneys requested that her preliminary hearing be moved as they will be working on another case on that date. Her preliminary date is currently scheduled for Aug. 21.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Carr’s lawyers stated that the State is seeking the death penalty in this case. WAFF 48 News has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for confirmation and has not received a response.

Carr’s bond hearing has been moved to Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: flies, roaches & dripping raw fish found at Huntsville restaurant
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Kaleeb Jones, 22
22-year-old held on $500,000 bond for multiple drug charges
HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.

Latest News

Second person arrested in Dekalb County murder
Crossville man arrested on 16 felony counts after vehicles broken into at Matheny’s Bridge
Dima Novikov, 29
Jackson Co. inmate transferred to Madison Co. Jail following altercation with corrections officers
Thomas Harris
Crossville man arrested on 16 felony counts after vehicles broken into at Matheny’s Bridge