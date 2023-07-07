Gag order granted in trial for the alleged murderer of missing DeKalb County woman

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County Judge granted a gag order in the case of a woman accused of pushing another woman off a cliff to her death.

The judge ruled that attorneys, investigators and family members connected to the Loretta Carr murder case cannot talk to the media.

Carr is one of two women who were arrested and charged with the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell, who had been missing since 2021.

Carr’s attorneys requested that her preliminary hearing be moved as they will be working on another case on that date. Her preliminary date is currently scheduled for Aug. 21.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Carr’s lawyers stated that the State is seeking the death penalty in this case. WAFF 48 News has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for confirmation and has not received a response.

Carr’s bond hearing has been moved to Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

