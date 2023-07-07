Five tips to survive the end of summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The last few weeks of summer break can be stressful on moms. You’ve run out of activities, the kids have a laundry list of things they want to do before going back to school and you just want some time to yourself.

Shannon Carothers is the host of the Successful Mama Podcast and she has five tips for all you moms out there! Her first tip is to plan ahead. As summer winds down, she says you should create a schedule or a checklist to help you stay organized. Think about doctor’s appointments, activities, etc. before school starts. Check your kid’s closets to see what clothes they need. Get ahead and go ahead and grab a copy of the school supply list so you can start shopping early for those items, or at least be prepared when they go on sale.

Shannon Carothers plans out her schedule. (Shannon Carothers)

Her second tip is to take some time to relax and recharge. Before the craziness of the new school year starts, make some time for self-care. Shannon, like all other moms, knows that this is easier said than done. She says it does not have to be a spa day to be effective. Her main focus with her clients is to live intentionally through creating moments in their day to allow time to refill their own needs. She also said if you have a friend with kiddos, plan swap days to create time for yourself. She also says we can use screen time intentionally so that you can unplug and do something you love like reading, creating art, gardening, etc. The only rule is no screen time.

Shannon’s third tip is to use this time to create memories with your kids! Plan fun outings, have picnics and give in to your kids’ wildest dreams. Shannon loves to tell moms to say ‘yes’ no things they normally say ‘no’ to.

Shannon Carothers' kids play in splashpad. (Shannon Carothers)

Her fourth tip is to simplify your routine during this time. Use this down time to start gradually transitioning back into your regular routine! It’s easy to move bedtime back 10 or 15 minutes now than making a huge adjustment when school starts. Start trying to wake up at the same time every day and move it gradually back as well. She says to start thinking about adjusting mealtimes closer to the time you will be eating when school starts.

Be present mug. (Shannon Carothers)

Her last tip is to set goals now and prioritize them. Take some time and reflect on your personal goals and goals for your whole family. New habits are easy to start during a transition, like going back to school. Talk within your family about what has been working and what hasn’t.

Overall, Shannon says to give yourself grace. No one has it all figured out and it is easy to forget that when we see other moms on social media appearing perfect. Just do your best to show your babies some love and the rest will fall into place.

You can listen to Shannon’s “The Successful Mama Podcast” where ever you listen to your podcast. You can also follower her on Instagram and check out her website!

