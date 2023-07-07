Financial Friday: Importance of pre-approval before house hunting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mortgage process is complicated. The method of buying a home can also be overwhelming and confusing. But it can be broken down into several steps.

Pre-approval

Property Information

Loan processing & Underwriting

Closing

But the most critical step, according to Mortgage Origination Sales Manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Mark Pokora, is the pre-approval process.

“A mortgage pre-approval letter is the first step in the home buying process. Without pre-approval, most realtors won’t even take you on as a client,” said Pokora.

Getting yourself pre-approved is a priority! During a pre-approval, the lender will evaluate critical items and tell you how much you qualify to borrow. If there are any issues, you will have an opportunity to address them before signing the house contract.

“It’s the best way to learn your maximum loan amount, especially at a higher interest rate. It will also position yourself as a serious buyer,” added Pokora.

To get pre-approved, Pokora says you will need to verify the following:

Employment : You will need the name of your employer, phone and street address, length of time at the employer, your position, and salary (including overtime, bonuses, and commissions).

Income : Two years W2′s, Profit and Loss statements if self-employed, Pensions and Social Security, Public Assistance, Child Support, Alimony

Assets : Bank accounts (savings, checking, brokerage accounts), real estate property, Investments (stocks, bonds, retirement accounts), proceeds from the sale of the current home, and any funds you received as a gift

Debts : Current mortgage, Liens, Alimony, Child Support, Car Loans, Student Loans, and Credit Cards

Credit history: Bankruptcies, Collections, Foreclosures, Delinquencies

Once the pre-approval is granted and the property is chosen, loan processing and underwriting for the mortgage occur. The borrower will review the specifics of the loan. Closing the loan is the final step.

