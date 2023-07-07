Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Deputies looking for ‘foot fondler’ who broke into resort, played with women’s feet while they slept

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.
Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.(cottonbro/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (Gray News) – Officials in Nevada are warning people about an intruder who has been entering rented rooms at a resort and fondling women’s feet in their sleep.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, two women staying at a resort in the town of Stateline in the Lake Tahoe area encountered the intruder in identical instances.

One incident happened Sunday morning, and the second incident happened Monday morning. Both happened around 4:30 a.m., deputies said.

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet. Once the women woke up, the intruder left their rooms through the exterior sliding screen door.

The sheriff’s office said in both cases, the victims’ rooms were on the ground floor of the resort. Investigators believe the suspect entered the rooms through the unlocked exterior screen doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

The sheriff’s office is urging all residents and guests in the Lake Tahoe area to secure their doors and windows.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: flies, roaches & dripping raw fish found at Huntsville restaurant
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Kaleeb Jones, 22
22-year-old held on $500,000 bond for multiple drug charges
HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.

Latest News

Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas....
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
Second person arrested in Dekalb County murder
Loretta Carr.
Gag order granted in trial for the alleged murderer of missing DeKalb County woman
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22