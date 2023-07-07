Deals
Crossville man arrested on 16 felony counts after vehicles broken into at Matheny’s Bridge

Thomas Harris
Thomas Harris(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crossville man faces 16 felony charges in DeKalb County after multiple vehicles were broken into at Matheny’s Bridge.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Thomas Harris was arrested on July 6 on the following charges:

  • Third-degree theft of property - eight counts
  • Breaking & Entering a Vehicle - four counts
  • Illegal possession of a credit or debit card - four counts

The 28-year-old man is a suspect in other investigations in Jackson and Marshall Counties. He is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $70K bond.

“When enjoying natural swimming areas in Alabama please consider leaving personal items at home or take them with you to the area you plan to enjoy,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Criminals look for easy targets and unattended vehicles are at the top of the list.”

More charges are expected to be added at a later date.

