Brunch just got better

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is nothing like a scratch made biscuit to spice up your Saturday morning brunch!

Biscuit Belly, Huntsville’s newest brunch restaurant, opened its doors March 7. Located in Jones Valley, brunch lovers are sure to find something they love on the menu. Their biscuits are massive and completely made scratch by hand every day. Nothing is frozen and everything is made by two professional biscuit makers. All day, everyday the staff of Biscuit Belly is making fresh biscuits to ensure that every biscuit is the best biscuit.

If you visited the Huntsville location when it opened, they just added new menu items. They now serve omelets and “brekkie” bowls. The bowls feature home fries or cheesy grits that are topped with sauteed spinach and mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese and poblano-tomato sauce. You can also pile on the extras by adding protein, an egg or avocado! Not only do they serve fantastic food, they also have a great cocktail menu and a variety of specialty coffees.

Owner-Operator, Wendy Coates, says her absolute favorite menu item is “The Boomer.” Featuring a mushroom gravy topped over two scratch-made biscuits, it is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Wendy says that she gets a lot of customers who thank her for brining Biscuit Belly to south Huntsville. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Wendy. “The reception has been beautiful.”

Biscuit Belly is spot for any occasion. You can catch up with friends, you can sit down and hang out or you can be in and out in no time!

Biscuit Belly partnered with Power Brands Hospitality Group (PBHG) to bring Huntsville some brunch brightness. Locally owned and operated, Biscuit Belly is located in Jones Valley at 2710 Carl T. Jones Drive Suite E, Huntsville, AL 35802.

To check out the menu, schedule catering or place an online order, visit their website! You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

