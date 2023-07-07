Deals
Another humid day with spotty afternoon thudnerstorms

By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday!  We have a cluster of slow moving rain showers and storms off to our west this morning in Mississippi, some of this rainfall may creep into our western counties for the morning drive to work. 

Areas of dense fog have developed overnight and can slow down the morning commute in some spots, morning temps are very warm and humid again in the low to middle 70s.  Morning clouds will thin out as we go through the late morning leading to some sunshine, highs today will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours with locally heavy rainfall and lightning being the biggest concerns, models are favoring areas west of I-65 for best storm coverage. 

Partly cloudy skies stay with us overnight with areas of dense fog developing by daybreak Saturday, lows will be in the lower 70s.  Saturday will start off with some sunshine before more rounds of scattered rain showers and storms develop after lunchtime and stick around through the evening.  Sunday has a better chance of bringing strong to severe storms to the Tennessee Valley along with more widespread coverage of the damaging wind and hail threat.  Additional periods of heavy rainfall will lead to concerns of isolated flooding through the weekend. 

Next week will start off slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s, most days next week will bring isolated to scattered rain and storm potential.

