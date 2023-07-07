Alzheimer’s drug with ability to slow down disease gets full FDA approval

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA gave full approval to the drug Leqembi, which is shown to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is a build-up of a protein on the brain that forms together in clumps. Doctors call those clumps plaques. Leqembi is an antibody that is aimed to remove the plaques from the brain, slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s.

The drug was studied over an 18-month period, showing a slowing of the disease between 25-35 percent.

“This is the first time that we have a clear demonstration that we can slow the progression of the disease over a long period of time,” said the Director of the Division of Memory Disorders at UAB, Dr. David Geldmacher.

Along with the FDA approval, Medicare announced it will cover the high cost of the drug. The price was upwards of $30,000 annually. Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter, Jessica Miller, said this makes the groundbreaking drug more accessible.

“People who either have the means or don’t, are more likely to have access to this drug. There is a registry in place. As people are talking to their physicians about this, their physician has to them log them onto this registry, which is gonna give us more information as people use the drug,” said Miller.

The drug is administered through infusion and is aimed to treat patients in the early stages.

“This will not restore the health of the brain cells that have been lost. So, the illness is still there and will progress but more slowly on treatment than without,” said Geldmacher.

That slowing is providing patients with more time before the disease gets worse.

“It slows the progression, which gives people more time. More time to live independently, and more time with their loved ones. So, it’s very significant in the process of finding that cure,” said Miller.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.