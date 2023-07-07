Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

3 Selma men face rape, sodomy charges in Madison

(pictured from L-R) Robert Thompson, Markell Collins, Jeremiah Ford
(pictured from L-R) Robert Thompson, Markell Collins, Jeremiah Ford(Madison County Jail View)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Selma men were arrested following the investigation of a sexual assault report in Madison.

According to Madison Police Captain Lamar Anderson, the following men are facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy:

  • Jeremiah Deshun Ford - age 22
  • Markell Collins - age 22
  • Robert Lee Thompson - age 28

On June 21, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault within the city limits. According to Anderson, investigators obtained warrants for each of the three arrested. MPD worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and members of the Violent Crimes Task Force to locate each suspect.

Ford is being held on a $240K bond, while Thompson is currently held on a $160K bond. Under Aniah’s Law, Collins is currently held with no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops: flies, roaches & dripping raw fish found at Huntsville restaurant
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Kaleeb Jones, 22
22-year-old held on $500,000 bond for multiple drug charges
HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.

Latest News

Thomas Harris
Crossville man arrested on 16 felony counts after vehicles broken into at Matheny’s Bridge
Financial Friday: Understanding the mortgage process
Financial Friday: Importance of pre-approval before house hunting
Request for delay of trial denied for man accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy. 231, Steger Rd.