3 Selma men face rape, sodomy charges in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Selma men were arrested following the investigation of a sexual assault report in Madison.

According to Madison Police Captain Lamar Anderson, the following men are facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy:

Jeremiah Deshun Ford - age 22

Markell Collins - age 22

Robert Lee Thompson - age 28

On June 21, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault within the city limits. According to Anderson, investigators obtained warrants for each of the three arrested. MPD worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and members of the Violent Crimes Task Force to locate each suspect.

Ford is being held on a $240K bond, while Thompson is currently held on a $160K bond. Under Aniah’s Law, Collins is currently held with no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.