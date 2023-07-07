Deals
22-year-old held on $500,000 bond for multiple drug charges

Kaleeb Jones, 22
Kaleeb Jones, 22
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with distributing a controlled substance, amongst others, in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit opened an investigation over the past several months into the distribution of narcotics by Kaleeb Jones. Officials say during the investigation Jones sold a controlled substance one time and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

On Thursday, investigators conducted a stop on a car driven by Jones, who was accompanied by a juvenile. During the stop, a search of the car was conducted and a quantity of oxycodone and marijuana were found.

Jones was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

The Department of Human Resources was notified and the juvenile was released to a family member.

Jones was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked on a $503,800 bond. At the time of his arrest, Jones was out on bond for assault in the second degree. Officials say a bond revocation is pending.

