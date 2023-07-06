Tigers sell out public season tickets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With 63,500 tickets purchased, Auburn has sold out of public season tickets for the 2023 football season, the school announced Wednesday.

“Here’s another example of the passion Auburn fans have for their team,” first-year head coach Hugh Freeze said. “We appreciate that overwhelming support and can’t wait to see everyone in person on September 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium for Kickoff on The Plains.”

That number does not include student season tickets; those sales are ongoing and the combined total will be announced at a later date when student sales conclude.

The previous Auburn record was 62,900 season tickets sold before the 2014 season. Ticket allotments to visiting teams have changed since then, allowing for more seating availability.

“Our season ticket sellout is a tribute to the Auburn family and is indicative of their passion, excitement, and dedication – that is Auburn Being Auburn,” said director of athletics John Cohen. “Coach Freeze and his staff have done a tremendous job in a short time with spring practice and all phases of recruiting.”

With today’s season ticket announcement, the home matchup versus Georgia on September 30 is also sold out. A very limited quantity of upper level single game tickets remain for the November 25 home game with Alabama. These remaining tickets will be made available exclusively to Tigers Unlimited society members through a dedicated on-sale launching on Wednesday, July 12. Additional information will be shared directly with those TUF members eligible to purchase via email early next week. No public tickets will be available for purchase for the Iron Bowl through the Auburn Ticket Office.

Fans can still secure their spot in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 2023 season through single game package offerings now available, including all-new four-packs, which include four game tickets and a reserved parking pass to select contests. The first four-pack offering is available for only $70 as Auburn takes on UMASS September 2 at 2:30 p.m. inside Jordan-Hare Stadium for Kickoff on The Plains.

