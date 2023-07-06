Deals
‘Tabata’ workout with Brittany Olson

Balanced Bootcamp owner shares workout to keep you healthy this summer
Brittany Olsen shares Tabata workout.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sometimes working out isn’t always a fun task, luckily owner of Balanced Bootcamp, Brittany Olson, has a fun workout perfect if you are always on the go!

Tabata is a style of workout that involves defined interval training. Typically this workout features 20 seconds of high intensity workout followed by 10 seconds of rest. This specific workout is perfect if you only have a short amount of time. Brittany Olson joined Tennessee Valley Living to demonstrate how to workout in this style.

Make sure to check out Balanced Bootcamp on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with her journey!

