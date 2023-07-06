Summer skincare for happy and healthy skin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You know how when the weather gets hot, we swap out the sweaters for linen or maybe some shorts? Apparently we should also be treating our skincare products the same way. Who knew?

Ashleigh, from The Tailored Aesthetic, gave us her top product recommendations for summer skincare that will keep your skin happy and healthy.

Every skincare routine no matter the season should start with a good cleanser. Ashleigh recommends the Mandelic Face & Body Wash from Face Reality. This cleanser helps maintain a clear, even complexion. It’s appropriate for normal or oily skin types but it should not be used to remove eye makeup.

Mandelic Acid face wash from Face Reality. (Ashleigh Roberts)

After cleansing, Ashleigh says we should go in with a toner. One of her favorites is the Sal C Toner from Face Reality. This toner helps to breakdown bacteria to alleviate the skin from acne and breakouts. She says that this is perfect for hot summers because it keeps skin free of bacteria and oil that can lead to breakouts.

Salicylic Acid toner from Face Reality (Ashleigh Roberts)

The Alto Defense Serum from SkinBetter Science is the perfect vitamin C serum for the summer! It is great for protecting your skin from pollutants and enviromental stressors that lead to breakouts. In addition to daily antioxidant protection, Alto Defense Serum improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and redness.

Vitamin C serum from Alto. (Ashleigh Roberts)

After cleansings, toning and adding a serum, you are going to want to hydrate. Even in the summer time, your skin still needs a moisturizer. During the hot and humid months, you might want to grab a gel or water moisturizer to avoid the heavy feeling some moisturizers can cause. Ashleigh loves the Comfort Cream from GLYEMDPLUS. It immediately calms irritated skin and is great for all skin types.

Lightweight moisturizer from Glymed+ (Ashleigh Roberts)

If you take away anything from this article, make sure it’s this: apply a SPF. Ashleigh says we should apply an SPF in the morning and we need to be re-applying every 2 hours. Colorscience has a wide variety of beauty and makeup products that all contain SPF. From From lip gloss, to power and even to bronzer with this line, you are sure to be safe from the sun.

SPF products from ColorScience. (Ashleigh Roberts)

To book Ashleigh you can visit here and be sure to follow her on Instagram!

