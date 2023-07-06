Deals
Scattered Thunderstorms through Evening. Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds.

First Alert Weather
For the rest of the afternoon, temperatures near 90 and very humid. Scattered thunderstorms...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, temperatures near 90 and very humid. Scattered thunderstorms through evening with heavy rainfall & gusty winds. Any lingering storms during the evening will end by 10 P.M. remaining warm & muggy overnight. Low temp around 70. Another chance for storms on Friday. Once again, heavy rainfall/gusty wind threat. Temps near 90.

More showers and thunderstorms for the Tennessee Valley for Saturday & Sunday and likely into early next week. Severe weather threat remains low, but heavy rainfall can be expected. Two to three inches of rain possible through Sunday.

