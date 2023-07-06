Scattered to numerous showers and storms Thursday bring a heavy rainfall threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. Yet again we have some pockets of scattered rainfall and isolated thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley to start off the morning commute.

Temperatures are very warm already in the middle 70s with high humidity, a few pockets of fog have developed in areas that saw heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Today will be partly cloudy for most of the day with isolated to scattered rainfall expected through the morning hours, highs will reach 90 degrees with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. More scattered to numerous showers and storms are in the forecast for this afternoon with some storms capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that can lead to isolated flooding in some spots. Also, storms can become strong to marginally severe in nature this afternoon with threats of gusty winds, frequent lightning and hail.

Most of the rainfall and storms will wind down after sunset with areas of fog developing overnight, lows will be warm again in the lower 70s. Friday is trending a bit drier with some sunshine, but we will still have chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Saturday will start off dry before our chances for rain and storms will increase into the afternoon and evening. Some storms Saturday may be stronger, but the threat for very heavy rainfall will be a concern worth watching for Saturday evening.

Another frontal boundary will lift north into the Tennessee Valley for Sunday and early next week bringing additional rounds of heavier rainfall and thunderstorms, keep checking back for the latest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.