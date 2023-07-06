Deals
Russellville Police continue search for 28-year-old man reported missing last week

Joshua Tillery
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Russellville Police Department are searching for a man last seen on July 1.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release, 28-year-old Joshua Tillery may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment. His last known location was near Pilgrims Pride in Russellville. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a white Alabama shirt.

Contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 if you have any information on Tillery.

Huntsville father calls out city's inaction after alligator kills family dog
Insurance agents say they're seeing more lightning-related insurance claims this summer
