Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Robert De Niro’s daughter said in a social media post her son’s death earlier this week was caused by pills laced with fentanyl.

Drena De Niro posted to Instagram on Monday saying her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, had died. In response to a comment asking how Rodriguez died, Drena De Niro said, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

New York City Police told the Associated Press Rodriguez, 19, was found unconscious and unresponsive at an address on Wall Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez also had a few acting credits, with roles in 2005′s “The Collection,” and 2018′s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born,” all of which featured his mother.

