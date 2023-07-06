More School Resource Officers needed in Morgan County for upcoming school year

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office needs more School Resource Officers this fall.

Those interested in applying for these openings can visit the Sheriff’s Office Careers page.

The following requirements were included in the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post announcing the jobs:

He or she is certified by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission as a law enforcement officer whose certification is in good standing or he or she is a retired law enforcement officer.

He or she has successfully completed active shooter training approved by the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.

He or she annually completes and passes the firearm requalification required of law enforcement officers by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission.

