Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

More School Resource Officers needed in Morgan County for upcoming school year

More SROs are needed for the upcoming school year
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office needs more School Resource Officers this fall.

Those interested in applying for these openings can visit the Sheriff’s Office Careers page.

The following requirements were included in the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post announcing the jobs:

  • He or she is certified by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission as a law enforcement officer whose certification is in good standing or he or she is a retired law enforcement officer.
  • He or she has successfully completed active shooter training approved by the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.
  • He or she has successfully completed active shooter training approved by the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency.
  • He or she annually completes and passes the firearm requalification required of law enforcement officers by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission.
  • He or she annually completes and passes the firearm requalification required of law enforcement officers by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Hill was arrested July 4 following a traffic stop by HPD.
Woman arrested for assaulting Huntsville police officer
William Chapin II, 62
Man with stage 4 cancer found safe after being missing for two days
Woman arrested after newborn tests positive for meth.
Decatur woman arrested after giving birth, infant tests positive for meth

Latest News

Alabama residents speak on $500 billion Powerball lottery
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines for chance at Powerball lottery
Large snake knocks out power at Albertville substation
Large snake knocks out power at Albertville substation
Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for new School Resource Officers
Morgan County Sheriff's Office looking for new School Resource Officers
Crime Stoppers: Man uses stolen credit card to buy a mini-bike