More apartment complexes coming to Huntsville to accommodate population growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More people are moving to Huntsville every week, keeping city planners and private contractors busy with trying to make sure there’s enough housing.

City leaders say one of the best ways to provide a lot of housing in a small area is to build an apartment complex and there are plenty on the way across Huntsville.

Dennis Madsen with the City Planning Division said around 9,000 apartment units are under construction right now in Huntsville.

“Creating more opportunities for diverse housing I think is the best approach to dealing with our growth,” Madsen said.

Last week, the city planning commission approved even more apartment complexes to be built. But with so many complexes already being built, Madsen expects apartment growth to slow in the coming years.

“You [have to] put people somewhere,” Madsen said. “One of the most efficient ways to build housing is apartments. You’re getting a lot of people in a relatively small area so that is a big reason. We are growing a lot, we’re adding a lot of people everyday and this is one of the best ways to get folks housed.”

Huntsville Area Association of Realtors President Christopher Hulser-Hoover said while there is a demand for apartment-living in our area, there is also a lack of affordable single family homes. He hopes the city and developers will switch their focus to developing houses that people can afford to purchase.

“I wish our leaders would re-look at the number of apartments they are approving and building and look at the number of single family homes that are needed whether it’s a single family individual or a condo type. To help promote home ownership versus renting,” Hulser-Hoover said.

Madsen added that the city is trying to encourage developers to build more houses in the area, but as far as affordability, it’s a national problem. With high interest rates, many are not willing to move from old construction to new.

