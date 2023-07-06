Making memories last through custom cakes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Julia Becker started The Cakery Co. it was by accident. Growing up, her mother made a cake for her birthday every year. When her parents celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary, Julia decided to replicate their original wedding cake.

From there, a friend reached out asking for her to make a cake for her child’s birthday and in no time, The Cakery Co. was born.

Julie Becker, owner of The Cakery Co., decorates a cake. (Patrick Akers)

Everything Julia makes is completely custom. She says that when someone chooses to get a cake from a local small business, they are able to make it more personable. You are able to get the flavor you want, the fillings you desire and it can look exactly how you want it to. You can truly tell cakes from The Cakery Co. are made with love.

Out of all the things that Julia does in order to make a cake, her favorite part is seeing a child’s reaction to her creation. The kids get super excited because they see their favorite character, their name and so much more on a cake that’s just for them on their special day.

Julie Becker, owner of The Cakery Co., decorates a cake. (Patrick Akers)

Julie Becker, owner of The Cakery Co., packs up a cake. (Patrick Akers)

A cake is the centerpiece at many events. From weddings to birthday parties, a cake is memorable. People take photos and through them, a cake lives past the event. Children will look back one day and remember their birthday parties. Couples will go through wedding photos years later and remember cutting the first slice. A cake is more than just a momentary treat. Cakes last a lifetime and every major life event needs a one.

To order a cake from The Cakery Co., sent Julie a direct message through her Instagram.

