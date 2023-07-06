Legal expert weighs in on fallen deputy settlement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey granted $1 million, the maximum amount that could be afforded, to fallen deputy Brad Johnson’s family after a lawsuit claiming the death was due to “negligence.”

Alabama’s ‘Good Time Law’ allows inmates who cooperate in jail to get released early on “Good Time.” It was an attempt to solve overcrowding in Alabama’s prisons.

However, in some cases, these inmates become repeat offenders. Authorities said that is what happened with Austin Hal, the man accused of killing Deputy Brad Johnson. Prior to Johnson’s death, Hall was released from prison after earning enough “good time” served.

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel said the settlement could set a precedent for more families to receive compensation.

“I think the law should be broader to where the governor is given more digression to give our officers who were injured in a job money like this,” he said. “I think $1 million is a minimal amount. I know that’s the maximum amount she can give, but I think they should pass it so she can give more than that.”

Crimes committed by convicts out on good time have hit close to home in North Alabama as Sergeant Nick Risner was allegedly killed by an inmate who was released in 2021.

McDaniel believes this could also affect families not related to police officers and used the example of convicted triple murderer Jimmy Spencer, a suspect who McDaniel’s firm defended.

“That person was let out, and really shouldn’t have been let out,” he said.

Since the deaths of Spencer’s victims, Risner and Johnson, lawmakers have changed good time law to be more strict. McDaniel believes stricter laws are helpful for violent offenders but could make things worse for nonviolent offenders.

“That can have an effect on people that could have parole for something that’s not a capital offense like theft offense or possession of marijuana,” he said.

WAFF 48 reached out to Governor Kay Ivey’s office for comments on if the settlement would be the first of many possible settlements.

A spokesperson responded by saying, “We hope we never again have a tragedy like this.”

