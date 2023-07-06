Lauderdale County Jail inmate charged after allegedly breaking deputy’s collarbone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County jail inmate is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Officials with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were moving Tracy Pride from one cell to another when he started to make a scene.

They say Pride then tackled a jail deputy to the ground and broke their collarbone.

Pride was initially in the Lauderdale County Jail for a probation violation and is now charged with assaulting an officer.

