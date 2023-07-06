Insurance agents say they’re seeing more lightning-related insurance claims this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With all of the summer storms Alabama has been seeing, insurance agents are seeing an uptick in certain claims.

Agents say it’s a problem that unfortunately affects Alabama more than others. Alabama is in the top 10 when it comes to states with the most lightning-related insurance claims, according to Insurance Information Institute.

All of that lightning from summertime storms has caused several homes across the state to catch on fire which can cause damage to the structure. Not only that, lightning can ruin sensitive appliances and damage electronics or wiring inside the walls.

Homeowners insurance typically covers damage from lightning strikes, but now is a good time to double-check your policy, since Judson Vaughan with Alfa Insurance says the jump in claims in these summer months isn’t unusual.

“We are seeing quite a bit more claims in regards to lightning,” Vaughan said. “Make sure that you understand there are different deductibles that play into different roles when it comes time for a storm or water damage or lightning.”

The insurance agent adds in addition to reviewing your policy, updating it if you have made changes to your home. “If you’ve had any outbuildings or other structures, make sure we know about them. It’s hard to insure things we don’t know about, so we like to know about them.”

Finally, when looking over the homeowners insurance policy, be sure you know these fundamental differences.

“Making sure that you’ve got replacement costs on your things. There are such things as replacement costs or actual cash value on your contents and on your home. So make sure that you know the difference in those.”

In terms of cost, lightning damage claims totaled over $950 million in 2022, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

