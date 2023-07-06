Huntsville International Airport spending $13 million to upgrade concourse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials hope to fix a long overdue infrastructure problem in the Huntsville International Airport.

Airport spokesperson Mary Swanstrom said the concourse’s only elevator has a history of breaking down, making it harder for people with mobility issues to get around. The concourse’s elevator, escalator and stairs were last updated in 1990.

“This area is three decades old,” Swanstrom said. “It’s not up to ADA standards, and we want to be able to offer for our customers flying through Huntsville.”

The airport plans to build an additional elevator and another set of escalators to make it easier for travelers to get to their terminals. Later this summer, workers will start to build a ramp from the first floor to the second floor and when construction on the concourse begins around November, travelers will have to use these ramps to get from floor to floor.

Most of the project will be paid for with a $10 million grant and the remaining $3 million will come from the airport’s annual bill funds. When it’s all said and done, Swanstrom believes the finished product will be well worth its price tag.

“Aesthetically, it’ll be much better looking,” she said. “It’ll remind you of the first part of our terminal when you first come in and there’s all that glass and gleaming services. It’s going to look really nice.”

Construction is projected to begin in November and take roughly a year to complete.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.