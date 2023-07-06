Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Huntsville International Airport spending $13 million to upgrade concourse

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials hope to fix a long overdue infrastructure problem in the Huntsville International Airport.

Airport spokesperson Mary Swanstrom said the concourse’s only elevator has a history of breaking down, making it harder for people with mobility issues to get around. The concourse’s elevator, escalator and stairs were last updated in 1990.

“This area is three decades old,” Swanstrom said. “It’s not up to ADA standards, and we want to be able to offer for our customers flying through Huntsville.”

The airport plans to build an additional elevator and another set of escalators to make it easier for travelers to get to their terminals. Later this summer, workers will start to build a ramp from the first floor to the second floor and when construction on the concourse begins around November, travelers will have to use these ramps to get from floor to floor.

Most of the project will be paid for with a $10 million grant and the remaining $3 million will come from the airport’s annual bill funds. When it’s all said and done, Swanstrom believes the finished product will be well worth its price tag.

“Aesthetically, it’ll be much better looking,” she said. “It’ll remind you of the first part of our terminal when you first come in and there’s all that glass and gleaming services. It’s going to look really nice.”

Construction is projected to begin in November and take roughly a year to complete.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people injured in single vehicle wreck in Harvest
HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
William Chapin II, 62
Man with stage 4 cancer found safe after being missing for two days
Fourth of July fireworks display.
Where to check out Independence Day fireworks in the Tennessee Valley

Latest News

Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.
Suspect in custody following Huntsville shooting near Foster Ave.
Woman arrested for assaulting Huntsville police officer
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine in Decatur
Decatur woman arrested after giving birth, infant tests positive for meth