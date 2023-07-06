Gov. Kay Ivey grants new classroom to a Florence Preschool

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kilby Laboratory School at the University of North Alabama is adding another Preschool class to its roster.

The school received a $125,000 grant from Governor Kay Ivey’s office that will cover a teacher’s salary, renovations to the classroom, supplies and much more. The grant will be given out in four phases over the course of a year.

Director Eric Kirkman says the classroom is under renovation right now in order to be ready for kids this August. He said the school has a lengthy waiting list, so the additional classroom will be welcomed.

“When we did our lottery this past spring of course we had 18 slots available and then everyone else who doesn’t make it they get on a waiting list,” Dr. Kirkman explained. “This year we had over 120 names on our waiting list so that there in itself lets us know that we have a need to open up another classroom.”

Dr. Kirkman said that there is no greater joy than when a student comes back to show off the education they received. He said that he enjoys watching children get their strong start at his school.

“Strong start,” Dr. Kirkman said. “Strong finish. What I really love are the stories when they tell us how much they appreciate us preparing them for the next step. Preparing them for middle school. Preparing them for high school. We’ve even had students come back to tell us they’ve been prepared for their college studies.”

The grant will allow 18 new students to be added to the Kilby family starting this August.

