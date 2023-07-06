Deals
Dump truck overturned on Harris Hill Blvd.

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after the dump truck they were driving overturned on Harris Hill Blvd.

According to officials on the scene, the truck was going down the road too fast and the brakes were not applied enough leading to the truck overturning.

The driver was transported to the hospital and he is expected to be OK.

Traffic is backed up but is expected to be flowing by 6 p.m.

