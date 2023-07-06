Crime Stoppers: Man uses stolen credit card to buy a mini-bike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say they know a suspect’s first name and a general idea of where he may live, you just have to fill in some of the blanks.

Investigators say in June someone reported having their wallet stolen and noticed that their card had been used.

Authorities say a man purchased a mini-bike at tractor supply with the victim’s stolen card and used the card at several other retailers in town.

Authorities believe his name may be Bishop and he could live near the Derrick Street Homeless Camp.

If you recognize him or anyone else on this list call HPD.

Police say Kalisha Ragland’s newborn ingested THC and was also found with Methamphetamine and Cocaine in its system.

Brian Crowe is wanted on a meth possession charge.

Adarius Robinson allegedly trafficked fentanyl into our area.

Oneisha Grays is wanted for Theft by Fraudulent Leasing. Authorities say she was contractually obligated to pay $5,000 for a set of wheels and did not pay.

Investigators are also looking for Teela Rice who is charged with domestic violence. She is accused of damaging her ex’s car.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

