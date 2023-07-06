Blue Bell kicks off National Ice Cream month with new flavor

Deals
By Ellen McDonald
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - To celebrate National Ice Cream month, Blue Bell has released a new flavor! ‘Cookie Dough Monster’ is monstrously delicious and it hits stores today.

Monster Cookie Dough is a vanilla ice cream base and has hints of brown sugar that’s loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and chunks of decadent dark chocolate.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm in a press release from Blue Bell. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough is only available for a limited time and comes in both half gallon and pint sizes!

