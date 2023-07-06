Deals
Alabama residents; lawmakers speak on $500 billion Powerball lottery

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Tn. (WAFF) - Many across the valley are feeling lucky with the Powerball up to an estimated half a billion dollars.

“$500 million that’s a lot of money,” said Leola Kirby who is just one of many Alabamians who crossed state lines for a chance at a fortune.

“The amount of money, I could win, I could do a lot of things with it,” said Kirby, It could help my family and other people too. Or even a beach house?”

She said the 20-minute drive to the True Discount Lotto Land in Ardmore isn’t a long trek, but she believes her state is missing out on some potential earnings.

“I wish we had one,” said Kirby, “This is pretty close but it would be nice to have one and the proceeds from the lottery could help Alabama.”

Kirby said the money from the lottery could go into our education department, but Alabama House Representative Ernie Yarbrough said that isn’t always the solution.

A lottery wasn’t discussed in this year’s legislative session. One of the potential reasons? The state has bigger issues to focus on right now.

“You know, a lottery would probably be considered one of one of those more luxury items, as opposed to if people can barely even pay their bills.”

Huntsville father calls out city's inaction after alligator kills family dog
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.