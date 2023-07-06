$850K in grant funds to go towards Rainsville’s sewer system repair

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars are trickling into the city of Rainsville after Governor Kay Ivey awarded $350,000 in grant funds for improvements to a 40-year-old sewer system.

This, combined with the $500,000 from the Community Development Block grants will allow city leaders to address overflowing within the city’s sewer pipes and lines.

Brad Willingham, who runs the city’s water department, says the city’s sewer system is well over 40 years old and in need of repairs. He says whenever the city gets a lot of rain, it causes the old and damaged pipes to back up, causing Sanitary Sewage Overflows (SSOs).

He says these overflows only happen in areas of the city where not very many people live and primarily in the woods, but it’s still a problem that needs to be fixed.

Willingham says these grants will help pay to help rehabilitate the system and hire engineers to make it happen.

“We’re hoping to have the bids let out in the next 30-60 days and then hopefully the rehab starting within the next 90 days and completion before the end of the year. That’s what our anticipation is,” Willingham said.

“This project will improve a vital public utility that is depended on by Rainsville residents and businesses in the downtown area and beyond.”

Willingham says he’s excited to get started on the job, and he is grateful to Gov. Ivey for making it happen.

“I’m excited. It’s long overdue. Every system battles inflow and infiltration, and it’s just something that we deal with in this business. To be able to get this money to repair our system and stop this, it’s just great,” Willingham said.

